Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Widespread support for Financial Markets Authority investigation, warnings

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
Matthew Horncastle of Williams Corporation in the Auckland office. Photo / Alex Burton

Matthew Horncastle of Williams Corporation in the Auckland office. Photo / Alex Burton

Accountants, lawyers, financial advisers, property developers and funders have welcomed a report from Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko the Financial Markets Authority that reviewed the $4300 million-plus wholesale funding sector and issued interventions simultaneously

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business