Why we need a user-pays model to fund transport infrastructure - Matthew Birchall

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Vehicle owners should have to pay road-user charges based on how far they travel, how heavy the vehicle is and the time of day they travel. Photo / Michael Craig

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • New Zealand spends 5.5% of GDP on public infrastructure.
  • NZ ranks near the bottom 10% of high-income countries for infrastructure efficiency.
  • The Government forecasts spending $68 billion on infrastructure in the next five years.

Dr Matthew Birchall is a senior fellow at the New Zealand Initiative.

OPINION

How New Zealand funds and finances infrastructure is a billion-dollar question. In Budget 2024, the Government forecasts

