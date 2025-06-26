Advertisement
Why US President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize - Matthew Hooton

By Matthew Hooton
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Israel and Iran had been "fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing".
Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years' experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.

KEY FACTS

  • A ceasefire was announced on Tuesday between Iran and Israel
  • The agreement came after the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran and Iran retaliated by bombing a US military base in Qatar
  • The US and Iran are set to hold nuclear talks next week, US President Donald Trump has announced

Fair’s fair. United States President Donald Trump may remain a threat to his nation’s democracy and the rule of law. His on-again, off-again tariff policy is undoubtedly stoking inflation and undermining economic growth. His reckless tax cuts risk adding another US$2.8 trillion to the US national debt.

Nevertheless,

