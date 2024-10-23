Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why the Reserve Bank expects savers to start spreading their money across banks and other deposit takers

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis will decide which institutions will pay what to fund a new deposit compensation scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will decide which institutions will pay what to fund a new deposit compensation scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Savers are expected to start opening new accounts at banks, credit unions, building societies and finance companies once a deposit compensation scheme gets off the ground.

From mid-next year, savers will have the first $100,000 of their deposits insured by the industry-funded, government-backed scheme.

So, if an individual or business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business