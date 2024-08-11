Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why I no longer crave a Tesla – Pilita Clark

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Tesla founder Elon Musk has shared controversial views on social media. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla founder Elon Musk has shared controversial views on social media. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Elon Musk has 193 million followers on X, formerly Twitter
  • Tesla’s Model Y sports utility was the top-selling car globally in 2023
  • Rates for those in the US considering buying a Tesla have been trending down in the US since Musk started upending X, in late 2022

Pilita Clark is an associate editor and business columnist at the Financial Times where she writes on corporate life and climate change.

OPINION

I have wanted a Tesla ever since

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business