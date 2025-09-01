Advertisement
Why a Swiss bank has invested in New Zealand wealth management

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Swiss bank EFG CEO Giorgio Pradelli.

  • Rising geopolitical risk and market volatility present an opportunity for investment, EFG CEO Giorgio Pradelli says.
  • EFG has invested $67.5 million for a 75% stake in Investment Services Group.
  • Wealthy families are diversifying geographically due to instability, with New Zealand being a key location.

Rising geopolitical risk and market volatility present an opportunity for New Zealand, according to the chief of a Swiss bank which has just invested here.

“We increasingly see the trend for wealthy families to diversify in terms of geographical presence,” Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of Swiss private bank EFG, said.

“Given

