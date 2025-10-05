Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why a financial expert says you should cancel your credit card – The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Are you part of the "credit card cult"? Photo / Getty Images

Are you part of the "credit card cult"? Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis need to break free from the “credit card cult” and cut themselves off from the “debt dealers” by cancelling their cards, according to one financial literacy advocate.

Keep the Change podcast host and accountant Luke Kemeys told Nadine Higgins on The Prosperity Project podcast that whenever he discusses his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save