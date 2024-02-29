Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Who wins from doubling Auckland’s population again? - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Housing Minister Chris Bishop is indicating he thinks Auckland’s population should double. Photo / Marty Melville

Housing Minister Chris Bishop is indicating he thinks Auckland’s population should double. Photo / Marty Melville

OPINION

Housing Minister Chris Bishop is indicating he thinks Auckland’s population should double.

It’s currently 1.7 million, having doubled over 36 years since 1988.

Bishop cites a 2007 paper, which he says suggests

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business