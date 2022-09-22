Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Where does Fonterra's axed Australian unit sale leave its $1 billion capital return pledge?

By
6 mins to read
Fonterra bullish on year ahead as it delivers solid FY22 results. Photo / Grant Bradley

Fonterra bullish on year ahead as it delivers solid FY22 results. Photo / Grant Bradley

Tumultuous world events played a part in Fonterra's decision not to sell part of its Australian business, but the dairy export juggernaut won't concede its language has subsequently cooled around a plan to return $1

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.