Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Where are your e-manners? Why EV owners should think about etiquette, not just electrons

Jane Phare
By
8 mins to read
Apart from their car manual, there's an unspoken manual of etiquette for electric vehicle owners to follow. Photo 123rf

Apart from their car manual, there's an unspoken manual of etiquette for electric vehicle owners to follow. Photo 123rf

With more 108,000 electric vehicles on New Zealand roads, Jane Phare looks into the etiquette of owning and charging your EV

They can’t help but look smug, these EV owners, as they zoom – quietly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business