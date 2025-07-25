Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Pharmac must shift from being a gatekeeper of cost to an enabler of health – Cecilia Robinson

By Cecila Robinson
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Pharmac faces pressure to evolve from cost-focused to health-impact-focused, emphasising transparency and equity. Photo / Getty Images

Pharmac faces pressure to evolve from cost-focused to health-impact-focused, emphasising transparency and equity. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Cecila Robinson
Cecilia Robinson is a founder and co-chief executive of primary care provider Tend Health.

THE FACTS

  • Pharmac faces pressure to evolve from cost-focused to health-impact-focused, ensuring access to modern medicines.
  • Canadian Natalie McMurtry will join Pharmac on September 15
  • The Government boosted Pharmac funding by $1.7b in 2024 over the next four years

New Zealand’s medicine gap has long been a source of public frustration.

While last year’s announcement of an additional $604 million over four years by the coalition Government was warmly welcomed, a significant gap remains, compared with other countries.

Patient advocates such as Malcolm Mulholland and Fiona Tolich,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save