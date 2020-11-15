Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

What's going on at Auckland's port as ships wait, imports bog down and charges rise?

7 minutes to read

Ships waiting at Auckland's port for up to 10 days to unload imports. Photo / File

By:

Herald business writer

Ports of Auckland's vexed automation project is again in the spotlight as ship congestion and import delays are blamed for pushing struggling retailers closer to failure, added freight costs and jamming the Port of Tauranga

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.