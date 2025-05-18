But that doesn’t change the fact that how you manage your finances matters when it comes to getting a mortgage.

For example, Marcroft says your credit card can count against you, even if you don’t have an outstanding balance owing.

“The limit is what the banks use to put against your expenses – the general rule of thumb is about 3% of that limit. So, if it’s a 10k limit, $300 would be put against their expenses every month. So, what it does is it just drags their borrowing ability down.”

He says options to boost your ability to borrow include reducing your limit or getting rid of your credit card for a while.

Marcroft says while banks are no longer going through expenses line by line like they did before the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) legislation was amended, it’s still important to paint a positive picture.

“If you’re spending large in a certain area and showing certain trends in these bank statements, it’s really important for us to provide commentary around, ‘Hey, we were spending that money because we didn’t have many commitments. Now we’re getting into a large mortgage, we know damn well we can’t spend there’.”

Marcroft says while interest rates are low and banks are busy, he doesn’t expect house prices to boom anytime soon.

“I don’t see that probably happening again for a long, long time. I really think we’ll see a gradual climb in property prices.”

