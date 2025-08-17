The rules on deductibility can get confusing as some expenses can be either fully or partially deductible in different circumstances, for example entertainment costs.

Knapp says, “The simple guide from a 50% versus 100% of view is … the 100% is where you cannot choose who enjoys that entertainment … as soon as you’re choosing, then it’s 50%.”

Things can also get murky when costs are not solely for the business but have a private benefit as well, which is where Knapp advises to only “claim whatever portion that you can justify that relates to your taxable activity”.

Home office expenses are also a claimable expense, but there are limits - Knapp suggests thinking of what you’d pay if you rented business premises. “So, if you’ve got to repair parts of the home, if you’ve got a repaint it, your rates, your insurance, you can claim a portion of that, but you can’t claim the pool guy, you can’t claim the landscaping ... you wouldn’t be charged that in a commercial environment.”

And she says be careful with cars: “It’s a very hot topic with the IRD … that is not an area to push the boundaries.”

