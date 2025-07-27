Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

What not to wear (to the office): Law firm edition – Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

When it comes to "smart casual" workwear, law firms are wary of letting staff attire slip to "too casual".

When it comes to "smart casual" workwear, law firms are wary of letting staff attire slip to "too casual".

Sasha Borissenko
Opinion by Sasha Borissenko
Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Nicola Willis declared flexible working a “privilege”, pushing public servants back to the office.
  • MinterEllisonRuddWatts and Buddle Findlay have “Dress for Your Day” policies, supporting professional attire.
  • Clothing allowances are offered to clerks, with a focus on maintaining a professional office environment.

It’s been almost a year since Nicola Willis declared flexible working a “privilege” rather than a right, and moved to force public servants back to the office. Updated guidance from the Finance Minister made it clear that “working from home is not an entitlement and must be agreed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save