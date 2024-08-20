Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What New Zealand can tell America about their election – Richard Prebble

By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Liam Dann speaks to Pie Funds Founder and CIO Mike Taylor about the Kamala Harris effect. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

  • A third of all US Presidents were Vice-Presidents
  • Only two defeated Presidents have then been re-elected
  • The US election is in November

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He currently holds a number of directorships.

OPINION

Bewildered American political commentators are struggling to explain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business