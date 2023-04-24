Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What interest rate are banks testing mortgage applicants at?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Credit conditions expected to remain relatively tight according to survey of banks. Photo / Getty Images

Credit conditions expected to remain relatively tight according to survey of banks. Photo / Getty Images

Credit conditions are generally expected to remain as tight as they are over the next six months, according to banks’ responses to a Reserve Bank (RBNZ) survey.

Banks expect they’ll continue taking a relatively conservative

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business