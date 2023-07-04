Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland house prices: Sales volume increased in June despite tough market - Barfoot & Thompson

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Barfoot & Thompson sold 48 homes for more than $2m in June. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Barfoot & Thompson sold 48 homes for more than $2m in June. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Auckland’s largest realtor says this cycle is one of the hardest the city has endured but prices and sales volumes ticked up marginally last month.

Peter Thompson, Barfoot & Thompson’s managing director, said June property

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business