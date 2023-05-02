Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What exactly are the dangers posed by AI?

New York Times
By Cade Metz
6 mins to read
Technology leaders have warned that AI technologies present “profound risks to society and humanity”. Photo / 123RF

Technology leaders have warned that AI technologies present “profound risks to society and humanity”. Photo / 123RF

A recent letter calling for a moratorium on AI development blends real threats with speculation. But concern is growing among experts.

In late March, more than 1,000 technology leaders, researchers and other pundits working in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business