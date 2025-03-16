“For many people, that use for those funds is going to be many, many years away. So, doing something in the short term because you’re concerned about what’s going on might be detrimental to your long-term returns.”

“Of course, pay attention, make sure you know what your fund manager’s doing and, how they’re positioned, but, by and large for KiwiSaver, it should be really easy to just to stay put.”

Riggall says while US markets are volatile, and could remain so for some time, it’s not all bad news.

“There are other parts of the world that are not faring so badly. Europe has been doing quite well this year, and in fact is up on the year. So, it’s a big contrast to what’s going on in the US.”

He says the nature of KiwiSaver funds and how they invest means there can also be benefits from dips in the market.

“So, for a retirement product like KiwiSaver where you’re contributing every month from your salary, that is (dollar cost) averaging it, right? You are buying more units of whichever fund you’re in, and if markets are volatile then you’re buying more units for the same dollars that you’re investing.

“Then over the long run, you should see price appreciation of these funds.”

