Westpac trims mortgage rates amid competition from rivals

NZ Herald
Westpac has joined rivals in cutting its home loan rates this week. Photo / Getty Images

Westpac is the latest bank to trim its mortgage rates today amid competition from rival lenders.

The bank joined BNZ and ASB in lowering its special 18-month fixed home loan rate to 4.45%.

Westpac also trimmed its two- and three-year special mortgage rates to a market-leading 4.45% and 4.75%, respectively.

