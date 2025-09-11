NZ Herald Morning News Update | Tom Phillips injunction, FBI hunt for Kirk's killer. Erica Stanford delivers an education update as the airport gears up for summer. Video / NZH

Westpac owed $3.1m as Auckland car dealership Vehicle Direct goes into liquidation

An Auckland car dealership and its related entities have gone into liquidation owing creditors more than $5.7 million.

The majority of the money is owed to Westpac NZ, which is claiming just over $3.1m.

Mohammed Jan of Liquidation Management Ltd was appointed liquidator of Vehicle Direct Ltd, Auto Trading Ltd and Auto Compliance & Repairs Ltd last week.

Following the companies being placed into liquidation, Westpac exercised its rights under its General Security Agreement (GSA) to appoint receivers over the company’s assets subject to its security interest.

Companies Office records show Muhammad Waseem is the sole director and shareholder of all three companies.