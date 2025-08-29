Advertisement
Westpac NZ boss Catherine McGrath on the burden of banking and why big profits aren’t necessarily a bad thing - Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Liam Dann chats to the woman in the top job at Westpac NZ since 2021.

“It can sit quite heavily,” says Westpac chief executive Catherine McGrath, on the responsibility of heading up a major bank.

Ultimately, “the buck stops” with the CEO when things go wrong, she says.

“It’s not just about lending and looking after money, it’s making sure that payments go through every

