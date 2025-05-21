Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Wellington's Litmaps raises $1 million to enhance AI-driven academic research tools.

Litmaps, a Wellington-based start-up that’s just raised $1 million in a Series A funding round, is redefining how scientists navigate the sea of academic literature by merging citation network analysis with generative AI (artificial intelligence).

Founded in 2016 by Axton Pitt and Kyle Webster, the platform now serves over two million researchers globally, including institutions such as Harvard, Stanford and the University of Cambridge.

Its mission? To “accelerate impactful science” by helping researchers identify gaps in knowledge and avoid redundant work.

