According to their first liquidators report, Wilson Barbecue was placed into liquidation due its inability to meet its current debt levels as they fell due.

“The company’s insolvency resulted from the current economic environment in the food retail industry, which led to diminishing cash flow,” the liquidators said.

Inland Revenue is owed $644,192, however, the liquidators said they expect that figure to increase as it doesn’t include interest and penalties.

The company had 15 staff prior to its liquidation. While all wages have been paid, $17,781 is owed in holiday pay entitlements.

There are also about 75 unsecured creditors owed $297,372.

Creditors include ANZ, Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ), Contact Energy, DB Breweries, Heartland Bank, Massey University, Mitre 10, Silver Chef Rentals, and Z Energy.

The company is also owed multiple related party advances totalling $178,068, of which $164,014 related to debtors that are in liquidation.

The restaurant is owned by Blair and Casey Wilson.

Related party Wilson Barbecue Willis Lane Limited was placed into liquidation on March 5.

The company was created to support the group’s expansion to a new location on Willis Lane in Wellington.

“However, the anticipated customer traffic failed to materialise, leading to cash flow challenges for the company,” liquidators said.

Smashed Limited, which operated a food truck smash burger pop-up, went into liquidation on April 3, though it ceased trading in August 2023.

Companies Office records show Blair Wilson is a director of all three companies.

World Record attempt for charity

Wilson Barbecue made headlines last August when it made and sold 6336 burgers over a 15-hour period to break the record for most burgers sold in a day.

The previous record was set by American YouTuber MrBeast in 2022.

The event generated $10,946.31 for Porirua charity WELLfed, which included 10% of sales and additional donations.

People were able to purchase a $10 cheeseburger for themselves, or purchase a Pay It Forward burger to get passed on to someone else.

“Achieving the World Record is very cool, but the special part was working with our team, the WELLfed team and the Wellington community to raise such an amazing amount of money,” Casey said at the time.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics such as retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.