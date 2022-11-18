Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

‘We thought it would be a creche: it’s a bus station’: Westgate first home owner’s plight

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The view from the young homeowner's house. Photo / Supplied

The view from the young homeowner's house. Photo / Supplied

A 20-year-old Auckland mother and her partner have bought a new house thinking a creche would be built directly opposite when in fact the land became a vast new regional bus hub.

The office worker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business