‘We need a common sense solution:’ Transport Minister Simeon Brown wades into Ario remote-parking scooter stoush

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Ario has launched its three-wheeled, self-driving e-scooters in West Auckland, and is aiming for citywide rollout later this year. Video | Michael Craig

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is seeking advice on a possible e-scooter law change to resolve a dispute involving rental operator Ario, disability groups and the NZ Transport Authority / Waka Kotahi.

Rental operator Ario

