Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘We hit rock bottom’, how Two Raw Sisters’ unhealthy relationship with food started a global brand – Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Two Raw Sisters, Rosa and Margo Flanagan, say they had to create a new lifestyle for themselves before becoming role models to help educate others.

Two Raw Sisters, Rosa and Margo Flanagan, say they had to create a new lifestyle for themselves before becoming role models to help educate others.

Two Raw Sisters, the international food and wellbeing brand created by sisters Margo and Rosa Flanagan, was built out of a need to reinvent their own lifestyle.

“We both hit rock bottom,” says Margo.

“I was 19, Rosa was 21. We both just had this overwhelming sense of: what the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save