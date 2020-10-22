Watch live: New Zealand Procurement Excellence Awards

Video will play in

Now entering its fifth year, the New Zealand Procurement Excellence Awards are the country's foremost recognition of industry-leading procurement practice.

Just as there are many different skills and characteristics that contribute to Procurement, there are five competitive New Zealand Procurement Excellence Award categories that have been established to recognise New Zealand's finest. This year the awards are streaming live from NZME studios.

2020 category finalists:

Procurement professional of the year

• Stuart Bird, Watercare - Auckland

• Andrea Morton, Kainga Ora - Wellington

• Lisa Davis, Spark - Auckland

Young procurement professional of the year

• Joshua Schoombie, Kainga Ora - Auckland

• Lisa Strickland, Genesis - Auckland

• Alice Bray, NZTA - Wellington

Most effective teaming of the year

• Genesis

• Spark, Fitter Faster Teaming

• Spark, 5G Goes Live!

Social and Environmental Impact of the year

• Spark Sustainable Supply Chain

• Auckland Council Healthy Waters with Height Project Management and Ministry of Social Development

• Wayfare

Most innovative project of the year

• Air New Zealand Procurement Team

• Watercare - Enterprise Model

• Auckland Council Healthy Waters with Height Project Management and Ministry of Social Development