Media Insider: Film production firm Stripe Studios (Comedy) Ltd owes $2.25m, including more than $600,000 to US comedian and actress - liquidator’s report

Shayne Currie
By
6 mins to read
US comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger has opened up on the Stripe Studios saga: 'My patience has been exhausted.'

For the first time, details have emerged of the extent of financial problems behind a film production firm - a liquidator’s report reveals how the company’s managing director and the NZ Film Commission are pointing

