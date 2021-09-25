Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Watch: Auckland's lost cinemas - retired projectionist lists 29 screens gone

7 minutes to read
The Civic Theatre is the only survivor still capable of showing films. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Auckland's central city area has lost 29 cinema screens due to building demolitions and closures in the last few decades, a retired theatre worker estimates.

Murray Thompson of the North Shore has made a film

