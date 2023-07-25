Voyager 2023 media awards

Waste management business Smart Environmental hires banker amid speculation it could be sold for $600m

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Smart Environmental has contracts with roughly 30 per cent of New Zealand’s local government authorities.

Auckland-based waste management firm Smart Environmental confirms it has retained investment bank UBS - amid scuttlebutt from across the Tasman that the whole business could be on the block for between $500 million and $600m.

