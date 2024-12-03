Wall Street’s AI-powered rally risks ‘correction’, Vanguard warns

Vanguard chief economist Joe Davis says investors are overplaying the near-term potential of the technology. Image / 123rf

Investors’ rush into artificial intelligence stocks this year has overplayed the near-term potential of the technology, raising the risks of a “correction” in share prices, asset management powerhouse Vanguard has warned.

Joe Davis, Vanguard’s chief economist, said investors have gone too far in their bets on AI’s potential, even if the technology proves to have similar effects to the personal computer, which has revolutionised productivity and jobs since the 1980s.

The cautious remarks from the world’s second-largest asset manager add to the fierce debate among investors over whether groups that rode the AI wave are overvalued after huge gains in recent months.

“We see roughly 60 to 65% odds that AI is more impactful than the personal computer. The US stock market today is pricing roughly a 90% probability,” said Davis, who leads the US$10 trillion ($17t) asset manager’s investment strategy group.

Productivity gains from PCs, and optimism about their potential helped fuel a powerful surge in equities prices in the second half of the late 1990s that culminated in the dotcom bubble bursting in 2000.