Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

NZ-India trade: Report claims big economic opportunities neglected, warns ‘wake up New Zealand’

By
4 mins to read
The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Photo / Mike Scott

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Photo / Mike Scott

New Zealand has been asleep at the economic wheel in recognising the “vital” importance of a strong relationship with India, soon to be the world’s third-largest economy, suggests a new report.

The report “India &

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business