A good crowd showed up for newly opened Wahlburgers and a lot more expected tonight. Video / Kirsty Wynn

Actor, rapper and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg’s first New Zealand restaurant opens its doors in Auckland today, while another American export gets in on the action in Wellington.

Aotearoa’s first-ever Wahlburgers restaurant opens at Shed 22, the former Euro restaurant site, on Princes Wharf at 11am.

Burgers are priced around the $20 mark and fries are around $7.

The restaurant also serves salads, chicken wings, crispy calamari, meatballs and R18 alcohol-laced milkshakes.

The firsat Kiwi diners at Wahlburgers in Auckland tasting the American burgers. Photo / Kirsty Wynn

The NZ branch will be operated by the Mustaca family, which owns Australia’s largest independent cinema chain, United Cinemas.

Wahlberg, who has an estimated US$350 million net worth, founded Wahlburgers in 2011 with his brothers Donnie and Paulie Wahlberg.

He said, “I am excited to be working with the Mustaca family as they bring Wahlburgers to New Zealand. I love all the things we have in common, especially family, film and music.

“I’m really looking forward to opening the first Wahlburgers in New Zealand and I hope to visit soon.”

There were no queues outside the restaurant this morning while workers were making last-minute adjustments to get things ready for customers.

Chris Walker of west Auckland ordered The Our Burger which is Wahlburgers basic burger at $18.

“I haven’t tried Wahlburgers before so I thought I’d start small. It was so good, so fresh and one meat pattie was the size of two anywhere else in Auckland. Biggest patties in Auckland I reckon.”

Walker dined solo after stopping in after a morning mountain biking.

Chris Walker of west Auckland was at Wahlburgers on opening day and thought the burger was very good. Photo / Kirsty Wynn

“As soon as I finished I ordered another meal to take home to my wife. I reckon next date night will be at Wahlburgers.”

Walker said part of the attraction was the Wahlberg brothers.

“I’m a big fan of Mark Wahlberg but also Donnie because being a kid of the 90′s and being a fan of New Kids on the Block.”

Walker said despite opening day and the number of people and the service was quick and he had is burger in front of him with ten minutes of ordering.

Owner Sam Mustaca went around tables personally checking on meals and chatting with customers.

Two more Wahlburgers have been announced to open this year, in the Bay of Plenty and Queenstown.

Sam Mustaca said the team are “thrilled to bring Wahlburgers to guests in New Zealand”.

A sample of the menu at Wahlburgers in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, in Wellington American chain In-N-Out is opening for one-day at St Johns Bar and Eatery on the waterfront.

By 9.06am around 50 people were in the queue – a few of whom had tasted In-N-Out overseas and were keen to have another try.

National MP Chris Bishop was one of those who turned up to try the burgers, saying he had also tried the chain while overseas on his honeymoon and the burgers were the best he’s ever had.

The queue outside Wellington's In-N-Out popup this morning. Photo / Nick James

By 9.30am the line was snaking around the waterfront with at least 100 people in the queue.

Ivy Beck, from Wainuiomata, said she woke up at 6.15am to make sure she got into town on time.

“It’s amazing, I feel like nothing exciting ever happens here!” she said.

“I feel like whenever it comes to things like concerts it’s always Auckland or Christchurch, so it’s really nice that we get the opportunity to have In-N-Out and I’m really excited to try it.”