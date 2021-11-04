Vulcan Steel debuts on ASX at A$7.20 - a small premium

Vulcan Steel has listed on the ASX and the NZX. Photo / File

4 Nov, 2021 12:39 AM 2 minutes to read

Shares in Vulcan Steel debuted on the ASX at $7.20 - 10 cents over their A$7.10 offer price.

The stock has also listed on the NZX but the ASX is its primary listing.

The IPO comprised a A$371.6 million ($386.8m) sell-down by existing shareholders.

Vulcan now has a market capitalisation of around A$930m.

Chief executive Rhys Jones said the listing was a pivotal step for the company.

He said 20 per cent of Vulcan's employees had become shareholders in the company as part of a priority offer.

Founded in 1995, Vulcan operates as a key link in the steel value chain between steel producers and bulk traders, and end-users.

The company's operations involve a network of 29 operating sites across Australia and New Zealand which are strategically located to serve the local customer base.

The group distributes and processes steel products, including carbon steel, stainless steel and engineering steel to a diversified customer base including customers in engineering, manufacturing, fabricating, transport, mining and a broad range of other market segments.

Harbour Asset Managment portfolio manager Shane Solly said Vulcan was "a well structured business with some long term growth options".

"Over time it has the potential to keep quietly growing," Solly said.

"It will face ups and downs in the economy," he said, adding Harbour had invested in the company.

Joint lead managers for the offer were Credit Suisse (Australia) Limited and UBS AG, Australia.

it is the sixth new listing for the NZX so far this year.

NZX newcomers - How they fared since listing:

Feb 11: Third Age Health, a compliance listing, last traded at $2.99 vs reference price $2.15.

Feb 25: NZ Automotive, a compliance listing, last traded at 82c vs reference price $1.30.

Mar 5: My Food Bag last traded at $1.18 vs offer price $1.85.

May 23: DGL Group last traded at $3.01 vs offer price $1.00.

Oct 20: Greenfern, a compliance listing, last traded at 28.5c vs reference price 25c.