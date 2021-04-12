Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Victopia apartment repairs balloon from $23.1m to $35.2m

4 minutes to read
CBD chaos: Streets could remain closed for a week.

CBD chaos: Streets could remain closed for a week.

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Delays and cost rises are dogging repairs of defective Auckland high-rise apartment block Victopia which, instead of costing $23.1million to remediate, will cost at least $35.2m.

Ian Harris, project manager for the apartment residents via

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.