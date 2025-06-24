Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US toy industry faces rising costs, higher prices due to tariffs on imports

By Abha Bhattarai
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

More than 75% of toys sold in the United States come from China, making the sector one of the most vulnerable to President Donald Trump's trade war. Photo / The Washington Post

More than 75% of toys sold in the United States come from China, making the sector one of the most vulnerable to President Donald Trump's trade war. Photo / The Washington Post

Toy prices are rising at their fastest pace on record, the result of stiff new tariffs in an industry where three out of four items come from China – one of the first examples of just how quickly new trade policies are raising prices for Americans.

Although the full impact

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business