Wall Street stocks mostly fell after US inflation data exceeded expectations, while the euro strengthened on signs Russia and Ukraine could be closer to a peace agreement.
Major US indices began the day firmly in the red after January US consumer price index (CPI) data showed inflation grew, raising questions about whether the Federal Reserve’s progress on bringing down prices was reversing.
The CPI for all urban consumers rose 0.5% in a month, seasonally adjusted, and rose 3.0% over a year.
“Annual services inflation remained chunky at 4.2%,” ASB economists said today.
“The details showed a broad-based pick-up, with rises for housing, energy, groceries, car insurance, used cars, transportation services, and medical care commodities.”
“Equities were a lot more resilient than I would have expected given the news we had this morning,” said Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital.
Still, US Treasury yields advanced, a sign investors see lower odds for Fed interest rate cuts.
“Investors were looking for reassurance in this morning’s inflation report - and they didn’t get it,” said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at the trading platform eToro.
He said the “higher-than-expected print further lowers the odds of rate cuts from the Fed this year and stokes investors' reflationary fears.”
Analysts warn that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs - and plans to slash taxes, regulations and immigration - risked reigniting inflation.
“What makes today’s rise in CPI inflation data so precarious is that many believe this is just the beginning, as tariffs could push inflation even higher,” said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at financial services firm CMC Markets.
The dollar initially strengthened after the inflation report, but weakened later against the euro following news Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about immediately starting Ukraine peace talks.
Later Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had had a “meaningful conversation” with Trump and the leaders discussed ways to end Russia’s nearly three-year invasion of Ukraine.
However, crude oil prices finished down more than 2%, due in part to expectations for increased Russian oil output.