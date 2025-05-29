US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” import tariffs have been blocked from going into effect by the courts. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

29 May, 2025 12:50 AM 2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” import tariffs have been blocked from going into effect by the courts. Photo / Getty Images

A US federal court on Wednesday (today NZ time) blocked Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” import tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the President had overstepped his authority with the across-the-board levies.

Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on most trading partners on April 2, with a baseline 10%, plus steeper duties on China and the European Union.

He later suspended some of the higher duties pending negotiations with individual countries and blocs.

The three-judge Court of International Trade ruled that Congress did not delegate “unbounded” powers to the President in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) that Trump invoked to justify the tariffs.

“An unlimited delegation of tariff authority would constitute an improper abdication of legislative power to another branch of government,” the panel ruled in an unsigned opinion.