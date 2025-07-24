Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US chip maker Intel says revenue rose as it cuts 15% of staff

AFP
2 mins to read

Intel's traditional computing chip niche is being overshadowed by rivals in the AI sector. Photo / Getty Images

Intel's traditional computing chip niche is being overshadowed by rivals in the AI sector. Photo / Getty Images

Intel on Thursday posted quarterly revenue that topped market expectations, saying it has cut about 15% of its workforce to be “more agile”.

The US chip maker also said it “will no longer move forward” with projects in Germany and Poland as part of a push to save billions of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save