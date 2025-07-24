Intel's traditional computing chip niche is being overshadowed by rivals in the AI sector. Photo / Getty Images

US chip maker Intel says revenue rose as it cuts 15% of staff

Intel on Thursday posted quarterly revenue that topped market expectations, saying it has cut about 15% of its workforce to be “more agile”.

The US chip maker also said it “will no longer move forward” with projects in Germany and Poland as part of a push to save billions of dollars.

The struggling chip maker’s earnings report came as rivals specialising in graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence thrive because of rapid adoption of the technology.

Intel is one of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies, but its fortunes have been eclipsed by Asian powerhouses TSMC and Samsung, which dominate the made-to-order semiconductor business.

The company was also caught by surprise with the emergence of Nvidia as the world’s preeminent AI chip provider.