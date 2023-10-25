Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Unlocking the value of milk: Fonterra is just getting started, says CEO Miles Hurrell

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Fonterra is just starting to unlock the value of milk, says chief executive Miles Hurrell.

Fonterra is just starting to unlock the value of milk, says chief executive Miles Hurrell.

Dairy heavyweight Fonterra will open a new research centre in Ireland soon, with the aim of bringing several new probiotic strains for health and wellness products to market in the next five to 10 years.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business