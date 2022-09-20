UK's Harmony Energy wins approval for Waikato solar farm

An artist's impression of what Harmony Energy's solar project planned for the Waikato. Photo / Supplied

An artist's impression of what Harmony Energy's solar project planned for the Waikato. Photo / Supplied

UK-based Harmony Energy says it had been given approval to develop a solar farm in the Waikato which it says will generate electricity to power 30,000 homes.

The company said the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) had approved Harmony's proposal for about 330,000 solar panels to be installed on 182 hectares at Te Aroha West.

The panels are expected to produce up to 147 megawatts of power at peak times.

All the electricity will flow directly into the national grid for use by homes and businesses.

The land will remain in the ownership of Tauhei Farms Limited, with livestock grazing continuing with sheep, rather than the current dairy herd, Harmony said.

Harmony builds, owns and operates wind, solar and battery energy storage assets to assist in the creation of renewable energy systems.

It has successfully developed renewable projects across multiple technologies throughout the United Kingdom.

The company said it also has a long-standing relationship with Tesla, which has provided state-of-the-art battery systems for its UK sites.

"We are thrilled this important renewable development can now proceed," Harmony director Pete Grogan said.

"Renewable energy is critical to mitigate the negative impact of climate change and help support New Zealand's net zero ambitions," Grogan, a New Zealander who co-founded Harmony, said.

"One of the great advantages of solar power is that it accommodates dual use of land, allowing for energy generation alongside continued farming production, as will happen at Tauhei," he said.

Construction will get underway in 2024, with the solar farm operational in 2025.

The design of the farm will include the restoration of a 6.9 hectare wetland area.

It will also include retention of roosting trees for native bats, riparian planting and a network of indigenous species planted as biodiversity corridors.

Solar panels are designed to absorb light and not to reflect it, so they pose little risk of glint or glare, Harmony said.

The panel array separation and height above ground will allow for continued pasture growth, with the benefit of shade and shelter for the sheep.

In addition to Tauhei, Harmony Energy has a pipeline of over 500MW of projects planned for New Zealand, Grogan said.

The Environmental Protection Authority said Harmony's application was granted with conditions.

Harmony Energy applied for resource consent under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act.