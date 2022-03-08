Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ukraine invasion: EPL pulls plug on Russia TV, top footballer ends £4.1m Huawei deal

4 minutes to read
Manchester City's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko before his team's Premier League match against Everton on February 27. Photo / Getty Images

Manchester City's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko before his team's Premier League match against Everton on February 27. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK

Premier League and Football League clubs have formally cancelled television feeds to Russian broadcasters and the top tier will hand over £1million to humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport on Monday, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.