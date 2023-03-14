Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

UK poised to join major Asia-Pacific trade bloc

Fran O'Sullivan
By
3 mins to read
Trade Minister Damien O’Connor. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The UK is poised to join a major Asia-Pacific trade bloc in time for New Zealand’s hosting of key trade ministers in Auckland at Matariki weekend this July.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, who is now

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business