Business

Two of Sacred Hill Hawke's Bay companies placed in liquidation, staff owed $290,000

3 minutes to read
Sacred Hill Vineyards and Sacred Hill Family Vineyards, based in Hawke's Bay have been placed in liquidation, with associate partner at Ernst and Young Rhys Cain appointed to the role. Photo / NZME

Gianina Schwanecke
Reporter

Two of the Sacred Hill wine group's Hawke's Bay-based companies have been placed in receivership, and one of them owes staff $290,000.

Receivers were called in to Sacred Hill Vineyards by Westpac bank in May,

