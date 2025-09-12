All remaining stock is being sold at 70% off the lowest in-store ticketed prices.
But administrators said no refunds will be offered or returns accepted on items purchased.
Gift cards would also not be accepted in the final days of the liquidation sale, they said.
Smiths City’s stores in Gore and Greymouth are already out of stock and are closed, while the Dunedin store remains closed.
“The administrators want to acknowledge once more the exceptional support and input from Smiths City staff during the stocktake and the liquidation sale,” the administrators said.
“The voluntary administration process aims to achieve the best outcome for all stakeholders.”
The 107-year-old home appliance and furniture retailer went into voluntary administration on September 2.
The administrators said the retail chain had faced “increasing financial pressures in a challenging economic environment”.
“Despite closures of some stores and further downsizing measures, declining sales meant that the director of the company took the decision that trading could no longer continue.”
The company was founded in Christchurch in 1918, becoming a well-established brand in the South Island.
Smiths City is today owned by Colin Neal’s investment company Polar Capital, which bought the retail chain in 2020 for $60 million.