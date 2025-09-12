Advertisement
Two more Smiths City stores close as liquidation sale winds up, massive discounts

Smiths City is in voluntary administration after facing increasing financial pressures.

Embattled retailer Smiths City has closed two more stores as its fire sale draws winds up this weekend.

Administrators Colin Gower and Diana Matchett of BDO Christchurch today said staff numbers will significantly reduce from next week, with remaining staff to assist with delivering orders purchased during the liquidation sale.

