Smiths City is in voluntary administration after facing increasing financial pressures.

Embattled retailer Smiths City has closed two more stores as its fire sale draws winds up this weekend.

Administrators Colin Gower and Diana Matchett of BDO Christchurch today said staff numbers will significantly reduce from next week, with remaining staff to assist with delivering orders purchased during the liquidation sale.

However, the administrators confirmed staff will be paid 100% of their annual leave by the end of this month.

“Several large local retailers have also reached out with employment opportunities for Smiths City staff, and these are being explored by individual team members,” the administrators said.

Smiths City’s liquidation sale will run until 5pm on Sundayat its Auckland, Christchurch, Oamaru, Alexandra and Invercargill stores.