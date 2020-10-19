Twenty years of Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market to be celebrated

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, pictured here in 2016, is turning 20. Photo / Duncan Brown

Celebrations for the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market's 20th anniversary will begin this Labour weekend at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana.

Festivities in Hastings will commence at 9am on Sunday with market patron Sir Graeme Avery cutting the birthday cake, initiating a month of celebrations in the Waikoko Gardens.

Market manager Emma Glover said Sunday will start with a "quick ceremony to get the market's birthday off and running."

The market will also host the launch of its own book this weekend: Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market - the First 20 Years, written by author, stallholder and Hastings District councillor for the Kahuranaki ward, Sophie Siers.

Glover has been involved with the Farmers' Market since 2009 and has seen the event mature into one of Hawke's Bay's main tourist attractions.

"It's grown in its popularity, especially with overseas visitors as a place to visit when they come to Hawke's Bay. It's grown in offerings massively as well – with customer growth comes stallholder growth."

Glover added that the market's branding has also taken off due high demand for fresh, local produce.

She said the Farmers' Market has created a platform for growers and stallholders to sell directly to customers.

"They have that interaction from the paddock to the plate. Growers are talking directly to their customers. That's the most important thing, because often you lose a lot of stories and our producers have great stories."

Organic Butchery stallholder Sophie Siers has spent the last few months creating the Farmers' Market book.

"We wanted something that would be around for the next 20 years that you could look back on – a legacy," she said.

What was supposed to be a 100-page photo celebration purely about the success of the market has turned into something that delves into the region as a whole.

"Hawke's Bay has a phenomenal landscape that grows everything - fruit, vegetables, beef, lamb, wine, olives – you name it and Hawke's Bay can produce it. That's how the book evolved into something much bigger," she said.

The market is often referred to as the "deli on a lawn", and Siers puts its longevity and popularity down to its atmosphere.

"It's a spectacular event in its own right – a place to come and drink coffee, buy artisan, fresh produce and listen to music."

"It's the perfect collection, which is why it attracts so many tourists and locals," Siers added.

The book Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market - the First 20 Years can be purchased on Sunday at the market for a discounted price of $40.