New TVNZ CEO Jodi O’Donnell has been with the state broadcaster for more than 20 years. Photo / Dean Purcell

New TVNZ CEO Jodi O’Donnell has been with the state broadcaster for more than 20 years. Photo / Dean Purcell

TVNZ is set to outline more likely job cuts tomorrow, with newsroom staff the focus of a new round of cost-cutting, sources say.

One source said some members of the newsroom were hearing of a meeting but TVNZ would not answer this directly tonight, issuing a broader statement that conceded the company had been upfront about reducing jobs and needed to develop “a more sustainable operating model to take us into a digital future”.

The move comes a little over a week after Newshub staff were told their news operation would be closing at the end of June, with the loss of 300 jobs.

TVNZ - which last week reported a half-year loss of $16.7 million - has made no secret of the fact that it is looking at all costs.

It has cut back its executive and middle management numbers in recent months and it has been widely expected that its newsroom numbers would come under scrutiny.

“We’ve been upfront with TVNZers that we will need to reduce our headcount to meet the immediate revenue challenges facing the business,” a TVNZ spokeswoman told Media Insider on Wednesday.

“We also need to develop a more sustainable operating model to take us into a digital future.”

One source says a meeting with newsroom staff has been scheduled to discuss a future strategy but the spokeswoman would not confirm this or any details.

“We will always take our people through proposed changes first, and so we have no comment to make on the timing or details of any business restructuring at this stage.”

Last week, TVNZ told Media Insider that its headcount had come down over the past 12 months.

“We report on FTE each year in our annual report, for FY23 this was 735 and today we’re around 700,” said the spokeswoman. “We do not have an FTE target that we’re working towards. As a commercially funded business we’ll always need to align our costs with our revenue position.”





On Friday last week, TVNZ delivered a “tough” interim financial result reflecting a challenging media market - an EBITDAF of $100,000, a $4.6 million operating loss and an impairment of $12.2m, resulting in an after-tax loss of $16.7m for the six months to December 31, 2023.

The impairment pushes the six-month loss past the full-year forecast loss of $15.6m.

In a recent interview with Media Insider, TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell was clear there were no “sacred cows” as the state broadcaster considers all of its costs.

Media Insider understands that includes one of the biggest sacred cows of all, Shortland Street, TVNZ 2′s 7pm weekday show, which has been a staple of the New Zealand television diet for 32 years.

TVNZ fully funds Shortland Street to the tune of millions of dollars a year (it stretches to eight figures but the exact costs are deemed commercially sensitive) and with no assistance from the likes of NZ on Air.

“Everything is under the spotlight,” said a TVNZ spokeswoman. “There are no changes for any shows that I can give you information on today.”

Several options are likely under consideration - production costs most definitely, but also the frequency of the shows, and whether the 7pm linear timeslot might be freed up for a more commercially attractive offering.

Broadcasting minister Melissa Lee told Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis Allan on Wednesday evening that she had “no idea” what TVNZ’s announcement to staff would be.

“I don’t know the details. I haven’t actually caught up with any of the messages that have come through as I’ve had a busy day today.

Lee said she did have a meeting with TVNZ last week.

“[In] the conversation that I had with TVNZ last Friday, we talked about a range of things. They were talking about some of the things they will have to do to make sure they are financially viable. I don’t think I can say that [what they said]. Because they did not tell me that they were cutting staff.

“They’re talking about programming that they will have to consider. It is for TVNZ to answer those questions [about job losses], it is an operational matter. They were looking at many things.

On RNZ’s Checkpoint on Wednesday evening, Lee also confirmed she had spoken with TVNZ on a range of matters - including the revelation, first reported by Media Insider - that Warner Bros. Discovery had approached the state broadcaster to set up a joint newsgathering service to cut costs.

TVNZ rejected that idea, and a week later Warner Bros. Discovery announced Newshub’s pending closure.

Du Plessis Allan asked Lee what the Government could do to help media.

”There aren’t that many levers that a broadcasting minister actually has. One way to potentially help was with regulation.

However, Lee told du Plessis Allan: “I do not believe the government should be propping up media companies.”

MORE TO COME