‘Trusted name’: Iconic airline makes comeback after more than 20 years – as an AI-powered travel agency

More than 20 years after closing its doors, Ansett is back – this time, as an AI-powered travel agency.

Ansett Airlines – later Ansett Australia – served as the country’s second-largest airline since 1936 before it was placed into voluntary administration and ceased operations in 2002, resulting in a loss of 16,000 jobs.

Before its closure, the airline was once a mainstay of Australian culture as one of the major sponsors of the AFL and the major sponsor for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Last month, Melbourne entrepreneur Constatine Frantzeskos announced the airline’s return as an AI-powered travel agency after “the famous Ansett trademark had lapsed”.

“Ansett is back – reborn as Australia’s first truly AI-run travel agency,” he wrote on LinkedIn.