Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Trusted name’: Iconic airline makes comeback after more than 20 years – as an AI-powered travel agency

By Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

The Ansett brand is making a comeback – this time as an AI-powered travel agency. Photo / news.com.au

The Ansett brand is making a comeback – this time as an AI-powered travel agency. Photo / news.com.au

More than 20 years after closing its doors, Ansett is back – this time, as an AI-powered travel agency.

Ansett Airlines – later Ansett Australia – served as the country’s second-largest airline since 1936 before it was placed into voluntary administration and ceased operations in 2002, resulting in a loss

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save