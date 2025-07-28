“I registered the trademark, created a fleet of AI agents, and – thanks to a tech integration with Travlr – have now turned Ansett into a one-founder online travel agency.”
The Ansett Travel website is powered by AI and designed to offer a “personalised” experience.
“We use a combination of large language models, recommendation systems, and predictive pricing engines,” the website read.
“Our AI helps personalise your journey, surface better deals faster, and automate the back-end processes that traditional OTAs still handle manually.”
According to the company’s website, the travel agency operates with 500 airlines and three million hotels and aims to “(revive) a trusted name” and “(give) it a new identity”.
Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Frantzeskos said Ansett Travel was “building the personal travel agent of the future”.
According to the website, the company is not “trading on nostalgia”.
“The Ansett name still holds meaning – especially for Australians who remember a time when travel felt innovative, considered, personal, and premium,” the website read.
